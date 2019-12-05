Corsair Void Elite Surround Headset Review
The Corsair Void headset series is one of the more popular ones on the market today. They’ve got everything from affordable stereo setups, to virtual surround USB models, and even premium ones with built-in RGB and wireless technology. The Corsair Void Elite I’m testing today is pretty much the high-end wired model of the Void Elite Wireless we reviewed a little while ago. It’s not a big difference, but since this comes with a 3.5mm jack, it’s suitable for most consoles, mobile devices, and PC gaming. However, it also comes with a USB sound card to give you even more flexibility and features.
Corsair Void Elite
It may look pretty much identical to other Corsair Void series headsets, but it has been tuned up over the years. I mean, why have a refresh of a product if you’re not going to give it a bit of a boost! The headset features a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode (USB mode on PC). Plus, it features their new custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium drivers which feature an expanded frequency range. The 50mm drives now operate at 20Hz – 30,000Hz and should sound better than ever. Add to that, a built-in microphone, memory foam padding, and a wide range of supported devices, and it sound likes Corsair is onto a winner.
Features
What Corsair Had to Say
