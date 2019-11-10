Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Headset Review

Do you remember the Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless we reviewed two years ago? Chances are that a fair few of you are using that headset right now! It’s one of the most popular in the Corsair range, blending fantastic performance, comfort, sound quality and features in general. I loved that headset, and now it’s back again to kick ass and take names. However, you may have to look fairly hard to see what’s new, because at first glance you would be right to think you’re seeing double.

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless

Corsair has kept with the winning formula they had with the original Void Pro gaming headsets. If it isn’t broken, then don’t bloody fix it, and I think they’re wise to do so. I already know this is a comfortable headset, and so do many Corsair fans who may be looking for a replacement or upgrade. Don’t be fooled though, Corsair has gutted out the headset and given the drivers and the microphone an upgrade to keep it as competitive as ever. You now get an expanded frequency range from the improved 50mm drivers; 20hz to 30,000 Hz. The microphone now has a 100Hz to 10kHz range and an Omnidirectional pickup pattern.

Features

No need to miss a beat – from the lightest footsteps to the thinnest explosion – thanks to the high-end custom 50mm neodymium drivers with a wide range of frequencies ranging from 20Hz to 30,000 Hz.

With breathable microfibre mesh cushions and memory foam, the headset is designed to ensure long-lasting comfort during long gaming sessions.

The omni-directional microphone captures your voice with exceptional clarity, while a Flip-Up mute function and a built-in LED mute light let you know when you’re listening or not listening

Thanks to its robust design and aluminium frame, the helmet is built to withstand years of gaming.

Experience immersive 7.1 surround sound across your PC, delivering multi-channel audio that puts you right in the heart of the action.

Specifications

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 30 kHz

Battery Life: Up to 16 hours

Sensitivity: 116dB (+/-3dB)

Wireless Range: Up to 40 feet (12m)

32k Ohms @ 1 kHz

Connectivity: Wireless

Connector: USB Wireless Receiver

Drivers: 50mm

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“Immerse yourself in the action with the CORSAIR VOID RGB ELITE Wireless, boasting custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, comfortable microfiber mesh fabric with memory foam earpads, and a 2.4GHz wireless connection.” – Corsair

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box

The headset comes bundled with a few nice accessories, giving you everything you need to keep powered up and connected.

The wireless dongle is USB and works on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s simple enough, just plug it in, turn the headset on and everything pairs up pretty much immediately.

A handy little windbreak for the microphone, which should help reduce some breathing noises if you need it.

Finally, there’s a nice heavy-duty USB charging cable. The headset is good for 16 hours of usage too, so you shouldn’t need to charge it every day. You could easily sub this out for your own cable if you lose or damage it though, as it’s simply USB to Micro-USB, not some custom piece of junk.