Cougar Announces the Conquer Essence Micro-ATX Case

Cougar Conquer Goes Micro

Cougar is announcing their new Conquer Essence chassis, which is basically a micro-ATX version of the Conquer chassis. The Conquer Essence features a similar semi-open chassis design with dual 5mm tempered glass side panels. Although the Essence drops the standard orange colour for a more neutral dark gray.

The entire chassis measures a compact 233 x 480 x 522mm and is primarily made of aluminium alloy. This aluminium is CNC-milled cleanly resulting in a sleek, angular and modern design.

The motherboard also mounts in a similar angled fashion and the top has room for a liquid cooling radiator. Due to the smaller size, the radiator size is limited to 240mm this time instead of 360mm like with the original Conquer case. Users can also install a 240mm radiator at the front.

In terms of component clearance, the max video card length is up to 350mm. As for maximum heatsink height, users can install coolers up to 160mm tall. There are also three 2.5″ drive mounts as well as two 3.5″ drive mounting locations which are also 2.5″ convertible.

How Much is the Cougar Conquer Essence Chassis?

Cougar offers the Conquer Essence micro-ATX tempered-glass case for an MSRP of $229 USD.