Cougar is a brand well associated with their cooling solutions, power supplies, and PC chassis designs. In announcing the launch of a new range of ‘Aqua’ coolers, however, if you’re in the market for a new AIO this certainly looks to be well worth checking out!

Cougar Announces its Aqua ARGB AIO CPU Coolers

In announcing its launch, Cougar has confirmed that its new Aqua series comes in three different sizes (360mm, 280mm, and 240mm). Packing ARGB lighting effects to both the radiators fans and pump head, however, not only does this have all the looks of a very solid cooler in terms of temperature control, but it clearly also has a lot of bright and vivid RGB lighting effects to go with it!

Cougar has placed a particular emphasis on the ARGB lighting effects. With it not only being compatible with sync motherboards, the ‘Aqua’ also comes with a remote control to allow for customization of over 100 million lighting effect right at your finger tips!

“Customize your gaming styles by changing RGB effects. With the included wireless controller, you have access to more than 100 impressive RGB lighting effects. You are free to choose colors, lighting patterns, brightness and dynamic lighting speeds.”

Specifications

Price & Availability

At the time of writing, Cougar has not confirmed any specific regional release dates nor how much these new ‘Aqua’ AIO liquid coolers will cost. If you do, however, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!