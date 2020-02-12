Cougar Gemini T RGB Glass-Wing PC Case Review

There’s no shortage of amazing PC cases on the market right now, so each brand has to do something to stand out from the crowd. They can focus on price, features, or throw in some unique X-factor. On paper, it looks like Cougar has decided to try all three with the Gemini T. At £129.96 it’s not “cheap” but it’s a competitive price for such a feature-packed PC case. That’s a bit less than an NZXT H510 Elite, Corsair 570X, and Thermaltake View 71 TG.

Cougar Gemini T

As for the X-factor, the Gemini T has a strong focus on its unique tempered glass design, as well as their Trelux Dynamic RGB Lighting. That’s technical jargon for curved glass and some funky LED strips on the exterior of the case. We’ll see all those in action shortly though. On top of all that, you get support for an ATX motherboard, vertical GPU mounting, a built-in PSU shroud, cable management, and plentiful fan and radiator support too.

Features

Trelux RGB lighting: three Long rgb-powered lenses cover the front and top of the case. The trelux dynamic RGB lighting will amaze everybody

GEMINI T is certified for compatibility with as US aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB FUSION, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and asrock polychrome Sync

Glass Wings: this unique design gives you a clear view of the computer’s components and makes tool-less maintenance very convenient

Vertical GPU support: to bring your system’s awesomeness TO the limit, GEMINI T supports vertical GPU installation

Intelligent cooling: up to nine fans and four water cooling radiators match Gemini t’s support for the latest components with top-end cooling capabilities

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cougar Gemini T product page here.

What Cougar Had to Say

“COUGAR’s new Trelux technology provides Gemini T with a powerful lighting system of its own: three long RGB-powered lenses cover the front and top of the case. The Trelux dynamic RGB lighting will amaze everybody!” – Cougar

