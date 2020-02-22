Cougar Helor 240 AIO CPU Cooler Review

There are countless AIO coolers on the market these days, but there’s certainly a formula for a good one. A good quality pump, a capable 240mm radiator (or bigger), good quality fans, and in today’s market, a dose of RGB thrown in for good measure. The Cougar Helor 240 certain ticks all those boxes, and given the winning streak Cougar seem to be on with their product launches, I have high hopes for this one. Cougar might not be the biggest name in some markets, but time and time again, they’ve shown that can compete with the big dogs when it comes to quality, performance and price.

Cougar Helor 240

The Helor 240 is very well equipped, and so it should be. This isn’t some cheap and cheerful rival to the big names, this is a fully-equipped high-end contender with a £100+ price tag to live up to. With that in mind, you’ll be glad to see it come with fully addressable Dynamic RGB, as well as their fantastic Core Box V2 RGB hub. That’s the same RGB hub we tested in their fan review recently! Then you have their lovely Vortex Omega fans, which feature 16% longer fan blades, and a 600 to 1800 RPM range for added cooling performance and silence. As I said, the Helor is a serious competitor, and I am really looking forward to seeing what this one can do!

Features

The Perfect Water Block: Durable and Convenient

Dynamic RGB Lighting: The Addressable LEDs in the water block and the fans provide a memorable lighting spectacle that will raise your computer to the category of an art piece.

Motherboard Synchronization + Core Box v2: Two ways to control this RGB powerhouse: with the included Core Box v2 and a remote controller, you have access to 100 present RGB lighting effects. Through 3-pin 5v RGB motherboard synchronization, you can enjoy system-wide RGB effects

Performance First: Incredible Fans: Fan blades 16% longer than those of normal RGB fans and an ultra-broad speed range from 600 to 1800 R.P.M meet a powerful RGB backlight system to create the perfect cooling device.

Sleeved and Extended Tubing: Helor Series’ sleeved and extended tubing is prepared to perform at the highest level for years while keeping evaporation under control.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Cougar Had to Say

What’s in the Box?

Everything comes really well packaged, with a double layer of cardboard protecting all the hardware, as well as protective plastic around all the sensitive components.

In the box, you’ll find two fans, some coolant to top-up should you need to in future, an RGB remote, all the cables and fittings, and even a sachet of thermal paste.