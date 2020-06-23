Cougar Launches its First Ergonomic Chair – The ‘ARGO’

Cougar, a leading brand in the development of PC gaming hardware and peripherals, has today announced its first official arrival in the world of innovative Ergonomic Gaming chairs, the ARGO. A design looking to provide an optimum combination of Gaming and Ergonomics to help gamers optimize their performance.

Cougar ARGO

Argo is built with a premium aluminum frame and highly breathable mesh cushion that brings lasting maximum support for the most comfortable gaming experience. The build-up of heat and humidity from the body can be a sticky dilemma. So, how to stay COOL? Argo’s highly breathable mesh design allows air, body heat and water vapor to pass through the seat and backrest to keep you fresh, cool, and dry. Experience the most comfortable and weightless seat during a long-term gaming session.

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can visit the official Cougar product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Going available with retailers by the end of this month, the Cougar ARGO certainly looks to represent a premium gaming chair design both in terms of features and functionality. With a price tag of around $499, however, it certainly isn’t going to come cheaply!

Then again, this is certainly a significant step up from the vast majority of generic gaming chairs and, given that it’s Cougar’s first release in the market, they certainly seem to be coming out swinging!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!