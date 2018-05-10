Cougar Launches RGB Version of Panzer EVO Chassis

Cougar Panzer EVO with Vortex RGB Fans

Cougar first released the Panzer EVO full-tower case two months ago. Now they are launching an RGB LED variant which replaces the red-only LED of the original. It still shares the same features including the tempered-glass panels but is now very colourful. Furthermore, it is compatible with most motherboard digital 5V RGB LED headers.

The chassis also has the Cougar Core box with remote control. This supports up to 8 Cougar RGB fans as well as four RGB LED strips.

Also improving upon the original Panzer EVO’s front IO, the new Panzer EVO RGB has a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port available, along with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

What Components Can You Fit Inside?

The massive chassis measures 266 x 612 x 556 mm and can fit a variety of motherboard sizes. This includes Mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX, L-ATX, SSI-CEB, or E-ATX motherboards up to 279mm wide. There is also plenty of room for storage inside including two 3.5″ drive bays as well as four dedicated 2.5″ drive trays.

In terms of component clearance, maximum graphics card length support is 390mm, and maximum CPU cooler height clearance is 170mm. Due to its size and weight, it comes with handles up top which supports up to 35kg for easier handling. There is also an integrated headphone hook in the front.

The Panzer EVO RGB features tempered glass panels and has 3x 120mm front Vortex RGB LED fans in the front and one 120mm Vortex RGB LED fan at the back. Users can also install up to three 140mm fans at the front, or two 140mm fans at the top. In terms of radiator size, both the top and front supports 360mm, 280mm, 240mm, 140mm and 120mm radiators.

How Much is the Panzer EVO RGB Case?

The Panzer EVO RGB chassis will be available starting June 2018 with a $219 USD price tag.