Cougar Launches the DarkBlader X5 Mid-tower Case

If you’re currently on the lookout for a new PC chassis, then there are probably a number of factors that are a key part of your selection. Performance, functionality, aesthetics, and (perhaps most notably for most consumers) how much it costs. Well, in looking to provide a solid solution to all of those concerns, Cougar has announced the launch of the new DarkBlader X5 Mid-tower Case.

Cougar DarkBlader X5 Mid-tower Case

As part of the latest release from their popular DarkBlader range, the X5 features a newly-designed front panel adding a significantly improved look (well, at least in my opinion) to the overall aesthetics. Unlike the RGB, alternative, however, this chassis model doesn’t come with fans as standard. While this might sound like a downer to most consumers, it does at least make the option of picking your own (that’ll likely more ideally suit your requirements – be it noise or RGB performance) something of a positive factor.

What Does Cougar Have to Say?

“DarkBlader X5 refined wedge-form and asymmetrical design bring a unique and modern style with excellent appearance and sufficient airflow to your build.

With the full-length PSU cover hides cables and a massive tempered glass left panel presents a clean and tidy build, you can easily build a pro-level system. Furthermore, we use metal frames, instead of drilling tempered glass with 4 holes in corners, which helps to upgrade the durability.

This revolutionary case is both about performance and aesthetics. To bring your system’s awesomeness to the limit, DarkBlader X5 supports vertical GPU installation.”

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Cougar has not revealed how much the DarkBlader X5 will cost nor when it should be made available on a regional basis. If you do, however, want to learn more about this chassis release, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

