Cougar Officially Launches the Conquest 2 Chassis

/ 5 hours ago

While many of us look towards more standard types of chassis designs in our system builds, there are always options for those of us who want something a bit different. In that regard, the Cougar Conquest 2 definitely fits that remit!

Specifically designed for the enthusiast market, especially those of you who love your modding, the Conquest 2 has design options that are (almost) as impressive as the case itself looks!

Cougar Conquest 2

First shown at Computex 2019, the Cougar Conquest 2 is essentially a ‘chassis within a chassis’ design that allows you to install all of your main components into a ‘sub-frame’ which is then itself inserted into the main exterior case.

Yes, this is a little complicated. As you might expect though, this case hasn’t been designed for the ‘casual’ PC builder. This is targeted towards those of you who really love modding the heck out of your systems!

What Does Cougar Have to Say?

“COUGAR 2 breaks away from traditional case designs with unique metal framing, sub-chassis and integrated RGB lighting system. Your bold modding concepts are achievable with creation of unlimited. A modder’s dream come true!”

Specifications

What Do We Think?

With dimensions of 368 mm x 631 mm x 744 mm (WxHxD), and coming in at around 18 kg, this chassis is certainly a bit of a ‘fatty’. With the customising options on offer, however, its undoubtedly one of the most impressive and eye-catching designs we’ve seen for a long time.

Although no pricing has been confirmed yet, this should hit store shelves in the coming weeks. The short version is though, don’t expect this to be cheap.

You can learn more about the Cougar Conquest 2 chassis via the official website here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this design? – Let us know in the comments!

