Cougar PURI RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

It has been a while since we reviewed something new from Cougar. They’re not the biggest name in the UK market, but that doesn’t take away from their amazing range of products. Award-winning cases, power supplies, and much more. Over the years I’ve awarded many of their keyboards too, such as the Attack X3, 450K Hybrid and the 700K. With all those will firmly in my memory, I’m really looking forward to the new Cougar Puri RGB Mechanical Keyboard. On paper, it has all the right features, and a few surprises, which should make it competitive in the very busy peripheral market.

Cougar PURI

Right away, Cougar is making all the right noises with this one. It features a fully mechanical design, with a choice of the four major switches to suit your taste. Of course, that also comes with N-Key Rollover, anti-ghosting, multimedia keys, and plenty of RGB lighting effects. However, it has a cool multi-height kickstand design, a detachable cable, and a magnetic waterproof hardcover that’s certainly something we’ve never seen before.

Features

  • Fully Mechanical
  • Choice of Four Switch Types
    • Red
    • Blue
    • Brown
    • Black
  • 3-Step Height Adjustment
  • N-Key Rollover
  • Multimedia Keys
  • Magnetic Protective Cover
  • Detachable Cable
  • Full RGB Customisation

Specifications

For further details, please visit the official Cougar Puri RGB product page here.

What Cougar Had to Say

“With RGB mechanical switches, a 1ms response time and customizable backlight as well as a protective magnetic cover, COUGAR PURI RGB is a highly portable advanced FPS competitive gaming keyboard that will amaze everybody with its lighting effects.” – Cougar

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

The keyboard comes in a durable box, with a good layer of protection on all sides. There’s even a thick foam block at the top and bottom to prevent crushing in transit. The keyboard also comes protected with its own hard case; we’ll take a closer look at that shortly.

The keyboard its self comes pre-wired with a lovely quality black braided USB cable.

You’ll be glad to hear that the cable is removable, as it’s just a Type-A to Micro-USB cable. So, if you damage it or need to swap it, you can do that in seconds.

