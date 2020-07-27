Cougar Reveals the MG120-G RGB Micro-ATX Case

Cougar has today announced the launch of its latest chassis design, the MG120-G RGB Micro-ATX Case. Effectively acting as a more ‘bells and whistles’ version of the standard (and previously released) MG120-G design, this new and improved version comes with added features as well as the supplied inclusion of three ARGB compatible fans.

Cougar MG120-G RGB Micro-ATX Case

Specifically designed for micro-atx PC designs, the Cougar MG120-G has a tempered glass side panel with compatibility for a total of 6 fans. As such, if you do value high cooling performance from relatively small case designs, this release should be absolutely perfect for you!

Better still, with it offering space compatibility for up to two 330mm long graphics cards, this could be a fantastic (and compact) home for an amazingly powerful system!

What Does Cougar Have to Say?

“MG120-G RGB sports an elegant and compact design with a darkmirror transparent front panel with three ARGB VK120 fans and a tempered glass side window, which shows a dazzling and attractive view of your computer’s internal components. Moreover, it supports three radiators for optimized cooling performance. This case is designed to allow users to contemplate their high-end system components and RGB lighting effects they want.“

Specifications

Cooling Support

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Cougar has not specifically revealed any pricing for this chassis release nor when we should expect it to hit retail shelves. If you do, however, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!