Cougar Revenger RGB 12k DPI Optical Gaming Mouse Review

We haven’t reviewed a lot of Cougar gaming mice here at eTeknix. However, the ones we have had were pretty decent! Even the more affordable models such as the 450M and the 300M we’re pretty impressive. Of course, they’re quite old now, but the new Revenger we have in the office today is brand new. Equipped with the latest sensors and technologies, this one is set to be a strong competitor for any of the big names on the market today. After gaining loads of awards already, we really wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

Cougar Revenger

It’s certainly well equipped as far as gaming mice go. Featuring a multi-zone full-colour RGB lighting engine for added customisation. There are Omron switches, which are pretty much the industry standard for quality these days. Plus they have the fantastic PWM 3360 sensor, which is regarded as one of the best on the market today. It’s able to operate from just 100 DPI right the way up to 12,000 DPI with 1:1 tracking.

Features

Multi-Zone RGB Lighting

Omron Switches

Durable Scroll Wheel

Programmable Trigger Button

Anti-Slip Flanks

1000 Hz Pllling Rate/1ms Response Time

3-Stage DPI LED Display

Cougar UIX System Software Support

Specifications

What Cougar Had to Say

“COUGAR Revenger brings you all the functionality you will ever need for gaming. Its six buttons allow you to access, using only the mouse, up to 21 different functions, including macros, shortcuts and more. With carefully located buttons, including the unique Trigger Button, using all this extended functionality will become natural, almost instinctive. COUGAR’s UIX System will help you to easily and intuitively manage all this power so that you can get the most of it. Finally, Revenger’s on-board storage will allow you to store up to three full configuration profiles and bring them with you anywhere you go.” – Cougar

What’s in the Box?

The mouse comes very nicely packaged in a compact yet durable box. There’s a window panel on the front, allowing you to take a sneaky-peak at the mouse, but it is protected again with a plastic clamshell cover.

There’s not really a lot of anything in the box, just a bit of documentation. The mouse its self comes hard-wired and is plug and play ready. However, for RGB customisation, tweaking the DPI and macro profiles, etc, you will need the software. Of course, you can save profiles to the mouse then get rid of the software if you desire.