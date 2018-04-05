Cougar Updates Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Keyboard for 2018

What is Updated in the Cougar Attack X3 RGB for 2018?

Cougar is refreshing their Attack X3 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard line by adding more features in 2018. The Cherry MX switch-based keyboard was actually announced last year. Which in itself is an evolution of the initial Attack X3 single-color backlit mechanical keyboard from two years ago. The new 2018 version introduces an ergonomic FPS palm rest into the mix. This is basically a rubberized padding on the left hand area. Although it is not a full coverage padding, it provides significant padding for most of the main keyboard cluster.

Like any worthwhile gaming keyboard, the Cougar Attack X3 RGB has N-key rollover via USB. This ensures that there are no limitations with the number of keys one can press simultaneously. The result is precise control and accurate results. The Cherry MX switches itself is available in four variants for the Attack X3 RGB. So users can choose whichever fits their style. For typists, the tactile silent brown or clicky blue are ideal. Meanwhile, for those who prefer faster input, the linear black (heavy) or red (light) switch is suitable.

Although there are no extra buttons on the keyboard, additional functions are accessible via a secondary function Fn combo key. Users can also choose between a silver version and a darker iron-grey version.

How Much is the Cougar Attack X3 RGB keyboard?

The Attack X3 RGB backlit keyboard has an MSRP of $129.99.