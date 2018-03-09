Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Is Coming to the PC

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is on its way to the PC.

Crash Bandicoot is one of the world’s most beloved platform video games. Last year, Vicarious Visions has released a remaster of the first, second, and third installments of the game. This remaster is Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and it came out for PlayStation 4 on June 30, 2017. Now, it’s the turn of PC gamers to enjoy this trilogy, as Activision has confirmed that a PC version of this title is in the works. The trilogy will come out for PC on July 10 this year, which means that there are still a few months of waiting time ahead.

What’s so special about these remastered versions?

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy includes better-looking variants of Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. The collection offers brand new animation, lighting effects, models, and textures. The cinematic scenes have received some improvements as well, and we should also mention the new dialogue. These new dialogue options feature the original voice actors, by the way. Other important details include a unified save and checkpoint system, as well as the possibility to play as Crash’s sister, Coco.

In order to celebrate the announcement, Activision released a trailer that you can view below.

