Crazy Taxi 3 Mod Gives the Classic a Next-Gen Overhaul

I’m a big fan of modding games, especially older games to give them a new lease of life. A YouTube video from talented modder Sanadsk has just been released, and it shows us what Crazy Taxi 3 Remaster could look like. Of course, we don’t need it to be remastered because 1) It’s still awesome to play in its original state, and 2) Sanadsk has already given up the files to upgrade it. That’s right, you can play it too!

Basically, the original Xbox version of the game is running on Windows via an emulator. I can’t link those sort of files, but hey, you know how Google works, it shouldn’t take you too long to work that out.

The game is then using updated textures and resolution, giving it a staggeringly more sharp image. Then on top of that, it has Pascal’s Ray Tracing Reshade (works on any GPU), that gives its lighting a nice overhaul.

The end result? Well, just check out the video for yourself! You should check out more of their videos too, such as God of War 2 and many more. You’ll find everything else you need on their Discord channel.