Creative Assembly Is Developing a New First-Person Shooter

Creative Assembly to release a new shooter.

For me, Creative Assembly will always remind me of the Total War series. However, the truth is that this British video game developer has many more titles under its belt. In recent years, it released the highly acclaimed Alien Isolation title, and now, it looks like the company is working on a brand new first-person shooter. Given that Alien Isolation sold more than 2 million copies just a year after its release, Creative Assembly knows what it’s doing. The news about this new game came through a recent job listing for a Senior UI Artist.

“Creative Assembly’s award-winning team behind Alien: Isolation is exploring new frontiers with a brand-new and exciting First Person Tactical Shooter IP. The team is looking for a Senior UI Artist to work on a new unannounced IP. This is an ideal opportunity for an accomplished artist with outstanding graphic design sensibilities to join the team.”

Any other news?

Sadly, we don’t know much else about this upcoming game at the time of writing. Whether it will borrow elements from other successful franchises, we’ll just have to wait and see. It could be a sequel to Alien Isolation, but that’s not too likely. Whatever the case, we’ll definitely keep you posted as we find out more.