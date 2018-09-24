Creative Launches the SXFI AMP and SXFI AIR BT Headphones

Game-Changing Audio Technology from Creative

Creative is finally launching the first two products manifesting their “game-changing” Super X-Fi headphone holography technology: The SXFI AMP and SXFI AIR Bluetooth Headphones.

“Super X-Fi is not just any 3D or surround sound technology; we had that 20 years ago. It’s much, much more. Think of the magic of holography, but for audio, and for headphones. And now the real deal is finally here,” said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative.

The SXFI AMP itself is quite compact and is just a simple dongle no larger than a finger. It is designed with Android users in mind and connects in-line to a headphone to improve sound. It connects to your devices via USB Type-C. Furthermore, you can also add-on appropriate converters to connect other port types. With a USB connection to your PC or Mac, the SXFI AMP can support an advanced feature that lets users enjoy 5.1 and 7.1 cinematic audio content from movies and games, with the magic of a holographic Super X-Fi sound stage.

The SXFI AMP’s powerful amplifier can drive any headphone. Including studio grade headphones with up to 600 ohm impedance. Moreover, it uses a separate 128dB high-end high-precision AKM 32-bit DAC. This provides maximum audio fidelity and pristine quality yielding up to 120dB SNR, and 0.0003% THD – easily beating some of the most expensive headphone amps on the market today.

Meanwhile, the SXFI AIR is a standalone Bluetooth headset designed with iOS users in mind. The latter coming out in Q4 2018, available in black or white variants.

How Much are These Creative SXFI Products?

The Creative SXFI AMP has an MSRP of 149.99 USD and available for purchase directly from www.sxfi.com. Understandably, it will not be available to all markets immediately, but worldwide delivery should start by November 2018.

Those who purchase early will also receive a complimentary pair of Aurvana SE Super X-Fi certified headphones worth $69 USD.

As for the SXFI AIR Bluetooth headset, Creative will announce details soon with an expected launch around Q4 2018.