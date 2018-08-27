Creative Launches the Sound BlasterX G6 USB DAC

Massive Audio Upgrade via USB

Creative is announcing the launch of their new Sound BlasterX G6 USB DAC. The compact device is a convenient way for users to upgrade their sound output from just “good enough”. The G6 boasts an impressive 130dB dynamic range and 32-bit/384kHz PCM playback.

Furthermore, it features ultra-low 1 Ohm output impedance. Which means it can perfectly drive performance-grade sensitive 16 Ohm in-ear monitors, all the way to professional gaming headsets and studio-grade 600 Ohm headphones. The BlasterX G6 also features Dolby Digital decoding, 7.1 virtual surround sound, sidetone-speaker volume control, and Sound Blaster’s legacy of impressive sound enhancement technologies.

Which Platforms are Compatible with this USB DAC?

It is compatible not just with PC but consoles as well. That includes Microsoft’s Xbox One, Sony’s PlayStation 4 or even Nintendo’s Switch handheld device.

“We noticed a lot of our fans actually purchased the earlier G5 for PlayStation 4 and other consoles—which was a departure from its traditional usage with PCs. As more and more people discover the value of great audio outside of the world of the PC, we wanted to offer another option with even better performance and components.” says Low Long Chye, General Manager of Creative.

How Much is the Creative Sound BlasterX G6?

The Sound BlasterX G6 will be available online on Creative.com at US$149.99.