Creative Outlier Air V2 True Wireless Headphones Review

Creative has been leading a charge when it comes to mobile audio hardware, backup by their decades of experience in the PC audio market. Over the last few years, they’ve continued to deliver innovative technologies, such as their SXFI audio processing, as well as multiple award-winning mobile products that support it. I myself have been a long time user of their Outlier Gold headphones for my daily walks and what little travelling I’ve done this year. However, as much as I love them, they’re not perfect. Clearly Creative saw this too, and they’re back now with the new Creative Outlier Air V2 True Wireless Headphones.

Creative Outlier Air V2 True Wireless Headphones

As far I can tell, the actual audio hardware on these headphones is identical to the previous generation. That’s no bad thing though, as I can honestly say I love the sound of the old model, they’re some of the best I’ve ever tested actually. It’s for that reason I was able to put up with the difficult to use buttons, the single microphone, and so on. Of course, this new model has new touch controls, longer battery life, better water resistance, improve connectivity and the new Qualcomm cVc 8.0 multi-microphone technology too, making them a nice improvement overall.

Features

UPGRADED WITH INTUITIVE TOUCH CONTROLS | Enjoy effortless control over your music and calls simply by tapping these in-ear wireless earbuds without reaching out for your phone. The Outlier Air V2 now comes with touch controls that react to your commands—simply tap on the earbuds to pause, change tracks, answer a call or even activate smart assistants. In addition, we’ve provided different ear tip sizes so you can get the optimal seal with maximum comfort

What Creative Had to Say

“Introducing the all-new Creative Outlier Air V2-now upgraded with intuitive touch controls, built-in microphone with Qualcomm® cVc™ 8.0 technology for improved call quality and Super X-Fi® READY for the ultimate wire-free listening experience! The Outlier Air V2 boasts a total playtime of up to 34 hours, a 5.6 mm superior graphene-coated driver diaphragm, and Bluetooth® 5.0 with aptX™ and AAC audio codecs, so you can enjoy immersive audio all day long. It is also certified IPX5 water-resistant with a comfortable all-day fit that’s perfect for any urbanites with an active lifestyle!” – Creative

Super X-Fi Ready

Super X-Fi technology recreates a professional, multi-speaker system experience in your headphones so you can hear sounds naturally like how it’s meant to be heard. Outlier Air V2 is a certified Super X-Fi READY* headphone that is specially-tuned for optimum performance with the SXFI App. By utilizing the SXFI App on your mobile, you can use enjoy a preview of Super X-Fi headphone holography on local content and enjoy cinematic audio even while on the go! Find out more here.