Creative Reveal Their Latest Headphone Amps and More!

Creative is by far one of the most recognisable brands in the audio market. Of course, they’re synonymous with PC audio too, but these days, you’ll find them just about everywhere. First up, their new Sound Blaster X3. This Super X-Fi equipped USB DAC comes with a powerful internal headphone amp, hi-res audio, Dolby Digital Live, and a 115dB SNR. Plus, it looks pretty fantastic too, with a slick and clean design.

While this is on many Creative products now, they also showcased their more up to date Command software, which is great for tweaking sound profiles, SXFI settings, etc.

Need something a little more extreme? Their higher-end model will offer even more powerful I/O, XLR, 6.25″ and other premium features that could prove useful for the home studio.

The AE-7 moves further up the range yet again. This PCI-E DAC and Amp offers a bi-amp design for speakers and headphones. It features a class-leading ESS SABRE 9018 DAC with 127 DNR for 32-bit 384 kHz PCM and DSD64 playback. What I really like about this one is that it has an external control and I/O device. So it still has the functionality of the one above, but with a more powerful processor on the PCIe device.

Meanwhile, their new G3 is much more compact and affordable. What’s great about this one is that it works on consoles. It runs from USB-C, meaning it’s immensely portable and works with any 3.5mm headphones.

What about desktop speakers? Their new T100 speakers look pretty fantastic. They certainly look different to the old-school Creative T20’s I still have on my desk! They feature powerful 2.75″ full-range drivers, 40W RMS Amp, BasXPort Tech. Plus, with USB, 3.5mm, Optical and Bluetooth, you’re not short on connectivity options. This model also comes with a remote control, so you can kick back and relax.

Keep an eye out for reviews, pricing and more very soon!

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.