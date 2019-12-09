Creative Sound Blaster G3 USB DAC Amp for Consoles Released

Creative Technology thas just released its new Sound Blaster G3. It’s a new portable gaming USB DAC Amp built for the console and PC gaming market. It’s small enough that you can take it to your friend’s house, or just use it at home.

Amazingly, the Sound Blaster G3 is the first Sound Blaster that works directly on PS4 and Nintendo Switch via a driverless plug-and-play format and is also compatible with PC and Mac since it’s USB powered. The Palm-sized unit weighs just 32 grams. However, it still boasts a great balance of the fabled Sound Blaster audio signature, on-the-go customization and other cool gaming features at an attractive price tag.

Sound Blaster Signature

“Backed by Creative’s strong foundation built over three decades of innovation and expertise in audio innovations, Sound Blaster G3 is well-equipped to exceed the audio needs of gaming enthusiasts. Featuring hi-definition 24-bit audio at 100 dB DNR, it has the ability to drive studio-grade headphones of up to 300 ohms of impedance. When connected to a PC or Mac, it has the ability to handle discrete 7.1 channel input and offer up to 7.1 surround sound virtualization as well as the iconic Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine. Users can look forward to an elevated gaming audio experience that far surpasses the default audio standard on PC, Mac or gaming consoles.” – Creative

GameVoice Mix

There’s plenty of other features thrown in too. It has their GameVoice Mix, allowing you to freely adjust game and chat audio using the built-in scroll wheel. Furthermore, you can enhance footsteps SFX using the custom EQ. There are also EQ profiles customized for popular games, including Fortnite, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Overwatch.

App

If you use Sound Blaster Command mobile app available for iOS and Android, you can make on the fly settings adjustments from your phone. It’ll allow you to change volume and mic controls, saved EQ settings and even perform firmware updates. There’s also a desktop version On PC and Mac. Audio controls are also conveniently located at the sides, making adjustments simple with just one hand. Sound Blaster G3 is powered entirely via USB-C and comes with a USB-A adapter for added convenience..

The Sound Blaster G3 is priced at just $59.