Creative Sound BlasterX H6 USB Gaming Headset Launched

Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

Creative has released their new BlasterX H6 gaming headset which uses a USB connector. It packs several features including pro-tuned 50mm Neodymium drivers and breathable memory foam fabric mesh pads. Furthermore, it has detachable noise-reducing ClearComms microphone technology and RGB LED lighting.

“We design our audio solutions through a simple approach,” says Low Long Chye, General Manager at Creative. “That is to create the best user experience both within and beyond the ears.”

Comfort is an equally important part of wearing a headset, as much as the sound. Especially for gamers who will spend hours wearing them continuously. Which is why the ear pads are not only breathable, but replaceable as well. This well allow users to just swap out parts when necessary. Instead of throwing away the entire headset.

For further convenience, there are on-ear Volume, microphone and multi-function controls present. Plus, it also has analog input option for Xbox One and other devices with 3.5mm line-out.

As for the RGB LED lighting, it is controllable through the Sound Blaster Connect Software. This allows users to program up to 16 million colors with varying motions on each ear cup. The software also allows users to tailor their very own listening experience with audio realism and immersive effects.

How Much is the Creative H6 Gaming Headset?

The Sound BlasterX H6 costs $79.99 USD and is available at Creative.com. For more information about the Sound BlasterX H6, visit Creative.com/H6.