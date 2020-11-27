Creative SoundBlasterX G6 Desktop Amplifier Review

Good quality audio is pretty common these days, with even a lot of affordable motherboards offering a fairly competitive solution. For those with a modest pair of stereo speakers and a gaming headset, you’re likely getting a fairly decent experience. However, as with most things, a little extra investment can reap big rewards and that’s where the Creative SoundBlasterX G6 comes into play. I’m a big fan of Creative, as I use their Bluetooth speakers around the home and office, their in-ear headphones when I’m out and my Creative Theater Headphones while I watch movies, listen to music and play games… which is to say, a lot of the time. I use other brands too, especially given my line of work and testing regime, but at the end of the day, it’s Creative that I roll back to personally.

Creative SoundBlasterX G6

Desktop amplifiers just aren’t that common these days, and to that extent, soundcards themselves aren’t the common either. While this one is a desktop USB powered system, it is effectively a soundcard, amplifier and DAC; all of them at once really. It has one main purpose though, and that’s to make sure you get the absolute best sound quality from your media and your headphones of choice. It has other features, but that’s obviously its main focus.

Features

As you can see, we’ve got the top-end model here, with an impressive 32-bit/384kHz DAC, and a mighty amplifier built-in too. While some extremely high-end motherboards may offer similar specifications, it’s likely this is going to be a huge upgrade to many.

Keep in mind that while it’ll work on a wide range of devices, certain features need to be configured using a computer or other compatible device to work correctly.

What Creative Had to Say

“Upgrade your game! An amazing upgrade over our well-received Sound BlasterX G5, the Sound BlasterX G6 immediately improves your audio, giving you a much more enjoyable experience compared to what you get from default motherboard audio or any other USB Gaming DAC in the market. The USB sound card works with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and combines a virtual 7.1 32-bit / 384 kHz, 130 dB USB Digital Audio Converter (DAC) with our awesome Xamp discrete headphone amplifier for incredibly detailed audio. It also boasts Dolby Digital decoding, virtual 7.1 surround sound, game-voice volume balancing, Scout Mode, and Sound Blaster’s 30 year legacy of impressive sound enhancement technologies. All this comes together to make the Sound BlasterX G6 an incredible audio upgrade for both gamers and music and audio enthusiasts.” – Creative

Product Trailer