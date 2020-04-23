Creative Stage 2.1 PC & TV Soundbar and Subwoofer Review

I’m a big fan of Creative when it comes to my speaker choices, and actually, I’m sure many of our readers have owned some of their audio products over the last few decades and been very happy with them. My desktop PC uses the Creative T20s, I use Creative Bluetooth speakers, I have Creative Theater Headphones and I use their Super X-Fi audio holography tech daily! However, a lot of that is on the high-end scale, so what about your more down to Earth consumers looking for affordable yet powerful audio?

The new Creative Stage 2.1 isn’t overly complicated, and actually, that’s part of its appeal. IT’s a large soundbar that is ideal for PC users with large monitors, including ultra wides. Of course, that makes it just as usable in the living room as a TV soundbar for your movies, TVs, games consoles, etc. A soundbar like this has one downside, small-ish speakers that can’t really push much bass. Of course, this one comes with its own subwoofer to quickly sort that out, so I’m really hoping for a punchy sound from this one.

It’s really equipped for what it is too, offering a wide range of connectivity options. You can simply plug in your HDMI cable via the pass-through and you’re done. However, it’ll support Aux, Optical, Bluetooth and USB flash drives for MP3 playback. So mobile phones, old DVD players, TVs, consoles, PCs, it’ll all work one way or another.

What Creative Had to Say

“We have set the stage for an all-encompassing audio entertainment for your room. Creative Stage features a high performance, under-monitor soundbar for your computer and TV. The accompanying subwoofer provides the perfect enhancement for rich, thumping bass that reverberates throughout the room. With a myriad of connectivity options, this is the perfect audio entertainment system for use whether at a desktop computer setup or in the living room. Enjoy immersive, room-filling audio with amazing bass on the Creative Stage!” – Creative

