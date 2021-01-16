Creative Stage V2 PC Soundbar Review

When it comes to PC audio, Creative is surely one of the first names you think of. They’ve been making everything from soundcards to headphones since before many of our readers were even born. They’ve continued to hold a solid reputation for decades. I’ve personally had a set of Creative T20’s on my desktop for the last ten years, and I had some Creative 5.1 setup before that! So, will the new Creative Stage V2 be the new desktop audio solution for me? I liked the Creative V1, but it just didn’t quite have the punch I needed, but the V2 promises to be a little bit more of everything.

Coming in at around £100, the Creative Stage V2 is pretty reasonably priced. It promises a powerful stereo sound, and it’s wide enough to compliment 32″ monitors and some ultrawide setups. Plus, you get the slim tower subwoofer, which should neatly sit under your desk to give you that low-end grunt in movies, games and music. Plus, Creative has designed this soundbar to work with just about everything, so you get HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and USB Audio. That means it’ll work with just about any smart device, mobile device, console, TV, DVD player, PC, etc.

POWERED BY SOUND BLASTER | Experience improved vocal intelligibility and wider surround experience with Clear Dialog and Surround, audio processing technologies powered by Sound Blaster’s expertise, to give you a cinema-like experience at the comfort of your own home

HIGH-PERFORMANCE 2.1 SPEAKER | Housing two custom-tuned mid-range drivers and accompanied by a powerful long-throw tower-sized subwoofer, the Creative Stage V2 is capable of filling your room with captivating immersive audio and deep thumping bass

ALL-IN-ONE AUDIO ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | Armed with all the possible connectivity options you can think of—TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and even USB audio, the Creative Stage V2 is the one-stop audio entertainment system for all your devices from TVs and computers to mobile phones and gaming consoles

CONVENIENT CONTROLS VIA REMOTE | The Creative Stage V2 comes with a remote control which not only allows you to control playback features conveniently, but also adjust treble and bass setting, select audio modes, or change the input option with ease (AAA batteries not included)

MATCHES ANY DÉCOR | Minimalist and sleek, the Creative Stage V2 is the perfect complement to your glorious TV set and blends seamlessly into any room regardless of their interior design. It won’t steal your attention from the screen, but it makes its presence felt loud and clear regardless. For the space-constrained, the soundbar is also wall-mountable so you can hang it on the wall below your TV

