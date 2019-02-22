Crucial Adds 960GB Capacity Option to BX500 SSD Line

/ 39 mins ago

Larger Capacity, Same Low Price

Crucial first launched their BX500 entry-level solid-state drive 6 months ago. Now they are expanding on it further by offering a larger capacity 960GB drive. Users can still find 120GB, 240GB and 480GB versions. Although now there is more room to install games and other programs. While still maintaining a very low price. This makes it much easier to finally migrate the operating system out of traditional hard disk drives, since there is plenty of room even for storage. Compared to a typical hard drive, it is also 300% faster.

As for what is underneath, Crucial did not specify exactly what kind of NAND it uses other than “Micron 3D NAND”. Although it is most likely using their latest 64-layer Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND. What they did disclose however, is the fact that it has several features including mult-step data integrity algorithm, SLC write acceleration, thermal monitoring, active garbage collection, TRIM support, S.M.A.R.T. and error correction code (ECC).

How Fast Are These Crucial BX500 Drives?

The new 960GB BX500 operates up to 540MB/s read with up to 500MB/s write (sequential).

How Much is the 960GB BX500 SSD?

The 960GB capacity version is available now for only £119.99 in the UK and comes with a 3-year warranty.

