Crucial Announce New Ballistix Elite DDR4 4000 MT/s memory

If you own a modern processor and take gaming seriously, you will know the difference that some high-performance RAM can make to your overall experience. Ryzen processors particularly have always loved fast memory! The question is, which memory is right for you? Well, Crucial are hoping that their brand new Ballistix ‘Elite’ will be the answer to that question.

With an operating speed of 4000MT/s, it’s clearly amazingly fast and ideal for those of you who want the peak or performance at an affordable price!

Features

Speeds up to 4000 MT/s

Radically increase memory bandwidth

Menacing black heat spreader and PCB

Exclusive Ballistix® M.O.D. Utility and thermal sensor allow for real-time temperature monitoring

AMD® Ryzen™ Ready

XMP 2.0 profiles for easy setup and configuration

Optimized for the latest Intel® platforms

Limited lifetime warranty*

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Does Crucial Have To Say?

Ballistix Elite DDR4 memory fuels multi-core processors and boasts the fastest Ballistix speeds and bandwidths available, with DDR4 speeds up to 4000 MT/s. Additionally, thanks to built-in thermal sensors and the Ballistix M.O.D utility, you can also monitor temperature in real-time.

When Is It Out & How Much Does It Cost?

Launching today, the Ballistix RAM is (despite its strong performance figures) exceptionally well priced. Although it is available in various kits (8gb, 16gb, 32gb etc.) the pricing is essentially £100 per 8GB.

For more information on prices, you can visit the official Crucial website via the link here!

