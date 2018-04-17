Crucial Launches Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB DDR4 Memory

New RGB LED DDR4 from Crucial

Crucial has finally released their Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB DDR4 memory. A preview of its prototype was first seen at Computex 2017. Unlike other RGB LED modules, the Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB has a removable light bar diffuser on top. This means PC modders can also 3D print their own design to match the build. Each module has 16 RGB LEDs in 8 zones, so the lighting is bright and offers variety.

“A lot of the members in our community love to personalise their gaming rigs and the new Tactical Tracer RGB DDR4 modules help achieve just the style they are looking for,” said Jim Jardine, Director of DRAM Product Marketing. “Having an RGB module with a removable light bar that enables you to custom-make your own system gives system builders the best options for customisation and personalisation.”

What Module Kits Are Available?

Crucial offers 8GB and 16GB densities with speeds of 2666 MT/s or 3000 MT/s with CL16 latency. The largest capacity kit they offer is up to 64GB. Each support Intel XMP profiles and come in stylish black PCB. To download design files for your 3D printer, visit https://ballistixgaming.com/ 3d-print-files.

Furthermore, users can monitor temperatures and control the RGB LEDs via Ballistix’ own M.O.D. utility software. Available for download here https://ballistixgaming.com/mod-utility-ddr4