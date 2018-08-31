Crucial’s New 480GB BX500 SATA SSD Only Costs $90 USD

480GB for Less Than 20 Cents-Per-GB

Crucial is launching their new BX500 entry-level solid-state drive. Unlike other budget SSD offerings, the BX500 aggressively targets a much lower price point, offering a 480GB version for $90 USD. It is also available in 120GB and 240GB versions, priced at only $30 and $50 USD respectively. The drives use a 2.5″ SATA form factor that is 7mm thin.

As for what is underneath, Crucial did not specify exactly what kind of NAND it uses other than “Micron 3D NAND”. Although it is most likely using their latest 64-layer Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND. What they did disclose however, is the fact that it has several features including mult-step data integrity algorithm, SLC write acceleration, thermal monitoring, active garbage collection, TRIM support, S.M.A.R.T. and error correction code (ECC).

Each drive also comes with Acronis True Image for drive migration, further adding value to the already low price.

How Fast Are These BX500 Drives?

Crucial claims read speeds of up to 540MB/s with write speeds of 500MB/s using the SATA interface. However, the company did not disclose any IOPS information.

As for the drive’s longevity, the BX500 has a MTBF rating of 1.5 million hours. These drives also come with a 3-year warranty. In terms of endurance, the 120GB version has a TBW rating of 40TB, while the 240GB is good for up to 80TB. Lastly, the 480GB version is good for up to 120TB or 65GB per-day for 5-years.

When Will These SSDs Hit the Market?

These are actually available now and are listed on Crucial’s website.