Crusader Kings II is FREE on Steam Until April 7 6PM BST

FREE Game via Steam

If you have a Steam account you can get Paradox Development Studio’s Crusader Kings II for FREE. That is FREE to keep, although the only catch is that it is for a limited time. Users have until April 7, 10AM PST (which is 6PM BST) to claim it. The only requirement is a registered Steam account. Which, even if you do not currently have one, is free to register. It simply requires a valid e-mail addresss.

Where Do I Claim My Copy of Crusader Kings II?

Simply head on to the Crusader Kings II Steam product page (or search for it using the Steam app) then click “install game”. As long as it is claimed within the giveaway period, it is yours to keep. Keep in mind that this does not include the expansion packs for the game. Although Songs of Yuletide and South Indian Portraits is free, the rest are currently 50% off each at this time.

What is Crusader Kings II About Anyway?

Crusader Kings II is a strategy game set in the Middle Ages. Players can start a game at any point between 1066 and 1337, and play until 1453. It originally came out in 2012, however, it holds up very well since it is not the type of game that requires flashy graphics. Simply a love of history and micro-management.

Can My System Run This Game?

Here is the official system requirements for this game: