CRYENGINE 5.7 Adds DirectX 12, Vulkan and Ray Tracing

CRYENGINE 5.7

Good news developers, and then I guess it’ll be good news for gamers too, eventually. The next update for CRYENGINE will bring it up to version 5.7. This update will see the full support of both DirectX 12 as well as Vulkan in Sandbox Editor. Furthermore, this will also see Ray Tracing capabilities added, as were demonstrated in the Neon Noir tech demo. You can check that video out below, which was released at GDC 2019.

“Neon Noir was developed on a bespoke version of CRYENGINE 5.5., and the experimental ray tracing feature based on CRYENGINE’s Total Illumination used to create the demo is both API and hardware agnostic, enabling ray tracing to run on most mainstream, contemporary AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. However, the future integration of this new CRYENGINE technology will be optimized to benefit from performance enhancements delivered by the latest generation of graphics cards and supported APIs like Vulkan and DX12.” – YouTube

Spring 2020

Unfortunately, the release is a bit far off, and we won’t have it for about a year yet. However, the roadmap has to start somewhere. The good news is that this will see the above updates, as well as things like improved particles and lighting, optimised dynamic instancing, and Oculus Quest support.

Until Then?

Well, we still have CryEngine 5.6 to come, so they really are looking far ahead with 5.7. We will have the next update released this summer. Crytek‘s roadmap even looks beyond 5.8 right now, so we know they’re hard at work to push the limits of their already incredible development suite.

Roadmap

You can check out their entire road map here, it’s pretty interesting stuff if you’re into that sort of thing of course.