CRYORIG Announces C7 RGB Heatsink and Frostbit M.2 Cooler

Storage and CPU Cooling Options

CRYORIG is announcing two new cooling solutions in their line up. One is the RGB LED variant of their C7 top-down CPU cooler, and the other is a new M.2 SSD heatsink. Both will make an appearance at the upcoming Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The C7 RGB measures 92 mm x 92 mm and is only 15mm tall. That means it first perfectly in most mini-ITX setups. Its 92mm PWM RGB fan uses standard 12v RGB LEDs. It plugs into either a 12v RGB port on the mainboard or any 12v RGB controller RGB lighting. Moreover, it is compatible with all major 12v RGB controllers and boards.

The Frostbit M.2 heatsink on the other hand measures 72 mm x 26.3 mm x 57. It also happens to be the world’s first dual-heatpipe M.2 cooler. Although this heatpipe assembly protrudes and distributes into a radiator array, this part is movable. Which means installing a video card is not going to pose a clearance issue.

When Will These Products Be Available?

Both the Frostbit and C7 RGB as well as further upcoming products from CRYORIG will be shown at Computex 2018 in Nangang Exhibition Hall I0527 beginning on June 5th to 9th. There are no pricing or exact release date information available yet.