Cryorig May Have Just Changed How We Mount CPU Coolers Forever

Every time we visit Cryorig, they’ve always gome some of the best looking, best performing, and most innovative products around. Computex was no exception, and they had a whole bunch of exciting stuff to show us.

FrostBit Passive M.2 cooling?

Now this is a new one, I’ve seen heatsinks before, but they sure didn’t have heat pipes and radiators. With a little airflow in your chassis, this should deliver big cooling performance for your tiny M.2 drives.

Crona 120

Their new fans are gorgeous too, with a soft white ring finish hiding the entire mounting system. The fans backplate is actually that perforated white panel behind them, but it blends in well I think.

C7 – Drop That Copper

Their latest C7 coolers looking as badass as ever. They still come in the usual colours, but their more premium models are finished in full copper. They’re very heavy, a little more expensive, but damn do they look the business. They have an RGB model too, so they’re covering all bases here.

H7 Ultra RGB

Another high-performance air cooler, with the same RGB fans as above, but with a black mounting plate to blend into the cooler. Perhaps they’ll make a white cooler with the fans we saw earlier? I hope so!

Didn’t The Title Say Something About Cooling Mounts?

Forever at the front of innovation, it seems Cryorig have redesigned their cooler mounts and we’re amazed it hasn’t been done sooner. They use a simple push lock system. It’s just a spring loaded clip, like the mechanism you’ll find on most interior doors in your house. When you’re mounting coolers sometimes a dozen times a day in my job, this would be a huge time saver.

The cooler can even be turned any way you want. There are notches on each side of the bracket. So just unclip, turn it, push it back on, tighten the bracket, done. It takes seconds!

What do you think of the mounting system?

