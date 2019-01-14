Cryptocurrency Malware Holds Top 3 Spots In Virus Charts

Cryptocurrency Malware

2017 was a pretty huge year for the cryptocurrency market. The boom in the price of Bitcoin saw many people who had never even heard of it before getting involved with the process of making money by ‘loaning’ your PCs resources. Early 2018, however, saw a pretty huge crash in the market. This, in consequence, saw the thousands that joined the hype train leave it just as quickly.

In a report via Betanews, however, a new report suggests that despite the downturn, the top 3 malware programs for 2018 were all crypto-mining related.

Top Malware

Now, of course, the term top malware isn’t relative to how ‘good’ they are. Well, I suppose it depends on what your definition of ‘good’ is. The report released via the data firm Check Point shows that crypto-mining malware was held the top 3 spots at least in terms of successful infections. In other words, it’s top of the list because it affected so many systems.

How Does It Work?

In it’s most basic form, the malware will look to highjack or redirect your mining efforts. Given the huge popularity that at least once was in mining, as you might expect, there are more than a few things you can download to do it. As often is the case with downloads though, you always need to be careful of what you choose and where you choose it from.

So, if you are still involved in the cryptocurrency business, the short story is, be careful. There’s a lot of nasty things on the internet.

