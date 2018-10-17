Crysis 1 Through 3 Now Backwards Compatible on Xbox One

/ 2 hours ago

Microsoft has answered the age old question of ‘Can it Run Crysis?’ with a resounding ‘Yes!’ for their Xbox One platform. Starting October 16, Crysis, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 are backwards compatible on the popular games console.

The news comes directly from Larry Hryb of Major Nelson via Twitter.

Developer Crytek initially launched Crysis and Crysis 2 for Xbox 360 back in 2011. Crysis 3 eventually made its way to the same platform by 2013. The series is of course, a well-known PC staple and is also known for its high quality graphics. Some would describe it as punishing, even for high-end graphics cards during their initial launch.

Aside from Crysis, Microsoft has added Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD on October 9th, as well as Call of Juarez last month. Microsoft’s continued backwards compatibility crusade has proven to be popular among its users.  In fact, even Nintendo is taking notice and are attempting something similar providing access to their classic titles via Switch Online.

What About Sony PlayStation?

Bad news for Sony PlayStation users however as there does not seem to be any effort underway to bring Crysis into the platform. These games were previously available on the Sony PlayStation 3, but has expressed no intention to do it with PlayStation 4. Although there are hints that the upcoming PlayStation 5 might actually do. It is still a matter of waiting.

The only other best option is of course, to play it on PC for the best graphics possible. Even after more than a decade, the original Crysis game is still fairly impressive with the settings maxed out.

