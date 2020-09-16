Crysis 8K Tech Trailer Released

It was only a short while ago that I remarked on the low system requirements for Crysis. I was worried, we all were. Had Crytek forgotten that Crysis was a bit of a boring game? The real popularity of it came from the meme “can it run Crysis” nobody said anything about actually playing the damn game. Thankfully, it seems Crytek are on the ball at last, as the games hardest graphics mode is called “can it run Crysis” and I think that tremendous.

8K

If that’s not enough, the game will support up to 8K resolutions, and as you’ll see in our upcoming GPU reviews this week, 8K is bloody hard work even for the big cards.

Advanced Features

You’ll get API-agnostic ray tracing, Global Illumination (SVOGI), a new state of the art depth of field, advanced light settings, and so much more. The remaster is starting to look less like a bit of spit and polish and more like a truly next-gen graphical experience.

So sit tight, as the game launches in two days time. I really can’t wait to see this one in action. Can you?

What the Developers Had to Say