Crysis Posts a Major Teaser – Is Something Big Coming?!

/ 15 hours ago
It’s been around 6 years now since anything new came from the Crysis franchise. In fact, these days, and particularly based on the semi-tepid third-entry, the franchise is perhaps better known for the PC requirement meme ‘will it run Crysis?’ that the first one created.

Following a post on their official Facebook account, however, Crysis has issued a two-word statement that something huge might be shortly set to be announced!

crysis social media post

Crysis – Receiving Data?

The post is more than a little cryptic and it has, of course, already let to a lot of speculation as to what it could represent. Is there a brand new game on the way? Are they going to remaster one (or all) of the original trilogy? Well, at the risk of disappointing you, the short answer is that we don’t know and the team behind the game isn’t telling us yet either!

So far though, the reception to the post has been more than a little positive and this one, in particular, might be hitting the best note.

“Crysis 1 is one of my favorite shooters of all time. Regardless of its “tech demo” reputation it pushed open ended gameplay, physics and AI to new levels to make a game that had never been possible before. I miss having something destroy my PC too”

What Do We Think?

While there are three games in the Crysis franchise, the first will (for most) still remains the most popular. Not because it was an excellent game (albeit, it was very good), but for the fact that (at the time) it required ridiculously high-specifications to get the best from it. In fact, taking it a step further, despite the fact that it released back in 2007, it can still give a PC today a decent enough run for its money when you turn on the absolutely highest specifications!

So, Crysis 4 or Crysis Remastered, we’ll take either. Secretly though, I think we all want them to remake the first game just to see if it can manage to melt our PCs again!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

