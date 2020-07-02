Crysis Remastered Delayed After Reaction to Leaked Footage

It’s safe to say that when leaked footage of the new Crysis remaster came out this week, we weren’t that impressed. It just seemed to be lacking something, and I think Crytek had so oversold the upgrade that it just didn’t match up. What is even stranger is that Crytek has responded to everyone responding to the leak, and decided to delay the release of the game.

Crysis Remastered Delayed

The game was originally set to release on July 23rd, but they’re taking a few extra weeks to tighten up the details. So we can expect a launch in around August to October instead now. However, I don’t think that’s enough time if I’m honest. I ran the original unmodded Crysis about 6 months ago, cranked it to 4K, maxed it ALL out on an RTX 2080 and it’s still a bitch to run and looks honestly, pretty fantastic. Throw a few mods on there such as Enhanced Edition and well… I don’t see where Remastered comes in.

Can They Do It?

It’ll be interesting to see what they come up with, but there’s that red flag hanging over it. They’re boosting the game to look better, fine, they’re adding modern graphics features, fine, but they’re releasing it on the Switch too. Have they just built it for Switch and given the PC gamers that version or have they forked the development to make a proper PC release the best it can be? Crysis was a benchmark for quality, it should be again or why bother, that’s my thinking.