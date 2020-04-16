Crysis Remastered is Confirmed

Earlier this week the team at Crysis posted a heavy teaser on their Facebook channel that something big was on the way. With just two words, “transmission incoming”, it did (as you might expect) lead to a lot of speculation.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, we now have our answer. While it isn’t a new addition to the franchise, the good news is that the original GPU melting Crysis game is getting remastered!

Crysis Remastered!

While the website hasn’t officially launched yet (although you can check it out here) a dig through the code has revealed the following confirmation:

“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch.”

So, now we know what we’re getting, I suppose it’s time to ask the question, will by PC run Crysis… remastered!

What Do We Think?

Of the options available following the teaser, a remaster of the original not only seemed the most logical choice (we are, after all, in the land of remasters), but it also seemed one of the most popular choices. You just wait, #CanItRunCrysis will start trending on social media again in the next few days as people look to speculate as to whether this latest instalment will be anywhere near as system burning as the original!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Crysis Remastered? Would you have preferred to see a 4th-installment in the franchise? – Let us know in the comments!

