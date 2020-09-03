Crysis Remastered Official PC Requirements – Can You Run it?

CRYSIS REMASTERED

Around a month(ish) ago, a gameplay trailer was released for Crysis Remastered and, against all expectations, it genuinely looked pretty crap. It was, if we’re being honest, barely better than the GPU melter we all loved/hated from back in 2007 when the original game came out. Well, given the somewhat angry response, the good news is that more work was being thrown at it to give it the graphical glory it truly deserved.

If such phrases do, however, have you cowering in fear over what the PC specifications might be, well, wonder no more! Following an official update to Crysis Remastered’s Epic Games Store website, we now have the confirmed list of minimum and recommended PC requirements!

Crysis Remastered – PC Requirements

MINIMUM

  • Operating System – Windows 10 64-Bit
  • Processor – Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
  • Memory – 8GB
  • Storage – 20GB
  • Graphics Card – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470
  • Graphics Memory – 4GB of VRAM (for 1080p)
  • Direct X 11

RECOMMENDED

  • Operating System – Windows 10 64-Bit (latest 2004 or better update)
  • Processor – Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
  • Memory – 12GB (?)
  • Storage – 20GB
  • Graphics Card – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56
  • Graphics Memory – 8GB of VRAM (for 4K)
  • Direct X 11
CRYSIS REMASTERED

What Do We Think?

Well, firstly I must admit to scratching my head a little at the ’12GB’ of RAM in the recommended settings. Unless I’m having a bit of a brain fart at the moment, there’s no ‘good’ way to get 12GB of (presumably DDR4) RAM. Well, not in dual-channel at any rate. So perhaps it’s best you just assume it says 16GB.

Putting that to one side, however, despite the original Crysis having a pretty hefty reputation, I have to confess to being a little disappointed that these system requirements are so benign. Put simply, if you own a gaming PC you purchased within the last 6 or so years, you can (probably) play this at 1080p without it skipping a beat! – I mean, I’m not really complaining, but I was kind of hoping this game would make my PC sweat a little…

You can check out Crysis Remastered via the Epic Games Store by clicking the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

