Crytek Ray Tracing Neon Noir Benchmark Released

We’ve seen a few videos on this benchmark in the past, but it wasn’t available to download. Thankfully, it seems Crytek has finally unleashed it to the world. You can now download their amazing Neon Noir benchmark for yourself. However, what’s really special is that it works on both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards!

Neon Noir Ray Tracing

Of course, the “benchmark” runs on all graphics cards, but it’s the ray tracing that’s most impressive. It uses a technique that is hardware-agnostic and doesn’t rely on RTX graphics cards just yet. Of course, they did say they would add “hardware acceleration support” in the future, in which case, RTX would likely have the advantage.

“Neon Noir was developed on a bespoke version of CRYENGINE 5.5, and the experimental ray tracing feature based on CRYENGINE’s Total Illumination used to create the demo is both API and hardware agnostic, enabling ray tracing to run on most mainstream, contemporary AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. The feature will ship in CRYENGINE in 2020, optimized to take advantage of performance enhancements delivered by the latest generation of graphics cards from all manufacturers and supported APIs like Vulkan and DX12.”

So, what are you waiting for? Headon over to the Crytek Marketplace to download it now and try it out!