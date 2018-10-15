CTL Announces the Core i7-Powered Chromebox CBx1

High-Powered Chromebox

The words ‘powerful’ and ‘Chromebox’ don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but CTL‘s latest CBx1 is exactly that. It packs an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor and 8GB DDR4. The Core i7-8550U is a quad-core, eight-threaded processor from the Kaby Lake-R family. It operates starting at a base frequency of 1.8GHz and can Turbo up to 4.0GHz.

This processor also provides built-in Intel UHD 620 graphics, which supports multi-monitor use. The maximum resolution support for each output is 4096×[email protected] ( 4096×[email protected] for HDMI 1.4). It also brings Intel Quick Sync and Clear Video support.

Like all Chromeboxes, it has built in network connectivity options. This includes 2×2 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.2 Wireless and a 10/100/1000 Ethernet Port for wired connections. In terms of storage, the compact device has 32GB SSD storage. However, this is expandable up to 256GB SSD variant.

Wired connectivity extends to 2x USB 2.0, 3x USB 3.0, HDMI and 1x USB C port (for dual monitor support).

How Much is the Chromebox CBx1?

The Chromebox CBx1 with an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor starts at only $599 USD, and will be available in November. That is a very good price considering the cost of each processor alone is $409 USD.