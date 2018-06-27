CTL Ultra Durable Chromebook NL7X for Education Launched

Tough but Affordable Notebook for Students

CTL‘s latest Chromebook NL7X for Edication is now available, providing a durable yet affordable option for many users. The compact 11.6″ laptop is very portable and is drop-tested to withstand drops up to 2’4″ (or 70cm). CTL even claims that it can withstand up to 165 kg pressing down on it. So there are no worries when it is stored underneath a stack of textbooks.

Perhaps one of the more notable features of the Chromebook NL7X is its whiteboard external cover. Users can write on it and erase like they would with a regular white board. It also has reinforced ports, hinges and power plug, so it is resistant to accidental unplugging. The frame of the screen itself also sports a shock-absorbent design, with reinforced corners and sides. Even the keyboard is water-resistant, so students who like eating and drinking in front of their laptop won’t damage it.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside the CTL Chromebook NL7X?

Each unit uses an Intel Apollo Lake N3350 dual-core CPU with 4GB of DDR4 RAM. There is a built-in 32GB eMMC storage, and has a microSD card slot for further expansion. There are also two USB-C ports for charing, as well as two USB 3.0 ports for connecting other devices.

The display uses an IPS panel with a resolution of 1366 x768, and it comes with Chrome OS pre-loaded.

How Much is the CTL Chromebook NL7X for Education?

The Chromebook NL7X is now available for only $269 USD (originally $319) and comes with a 1-year warranty. CTL also offers extra customization options, including full-cover logo painting and white glove provisioning.