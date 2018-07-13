The Culling II Has Only 2 Players Online 48 Hours After Launch

Have you ever heard of The Culling? Me neither. I am told, however, that it was the game that may have sparked the recent battle royale trend of games that Fortnite and PUBG took to a whole new level. Based on this, you would imagine that the sequel would do reasonably well. Admittedly, it wasn’t likely to beat the top dogs, but still, at least perform respectably.

Well, in a report via PCGamesN, since it’s launch 2 days ago it is bombing and bombing hard! So bad in fact that less than 48 hours after releasing, only 2 people were actually playing it on Steam.

Two People Playing A Battle Royale Game

Now, this is grim for a variety of reasons. Firstly, let’s overlook the awful Steam reviews the game has had and just stick with the game itself. At best, since launch, this game has seen only 249 players. That’s not enough to have even 5 games concurrently running. Remember this as I will come back to it. On the 2nd after the launch, as above, at one stage only 2 people were playing it. It does, however, get worse. During the entire day, the peak amount of players was just 13. Yes, at it’s absolute best, only 13 people had this game open. If you can believe this though, it gets even worse!

Now, remember what I said about concurrent games? Well, to have a game in The Culling II, you require 50 players. So, a quick bit of arithmetic will clearly show you that, in theory at least, less than 24 hours after launch, there are not enough people playing this to even have a single round running. That’s pretty grim!

Dead On Launch

The Culling II would appear to be an example of a game that is quite simply dead on launch. Whatever popularity this may have had seems to have gone amid a bunch of Steam refund requests and criticism of a game that both looks and plays bad.

What do you think? Did you try The Culling II? – Let us know in the comments!