Cult Classic Deadly Premonition Will Get A Switch Sequel

One of the more interesting aspects of game releases is when they are terrible, yet somehow so bad that they are actually good. Night Trap is certainly a strong contender in this category, but if we were to include that then we’d almost certainly also have to throw in Deadly Premonition.

What’s the problem with Deadly Premonition I hear you ask? Well, if you are asking that, then you clearly never played it. In truth, the premise was fairly decent as a survival horror that looked to inject as much dark humor as possible. Awful controls, bad collision detection and a whole host of graphical problems, however, were literally just part of the tip of the iceberg here. You’d almost say that it had been rushed, but then again all of these problems felt deliberate.

In a completely surprising announcement, however, Deadly Premonition 2 has just been confirmed and (perhaps even more strangely) will release as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Deadly Premonition 2 is Coming to the Switch

In announcing the game, the developers have also confirmed that the original game (renamed Deadly Premotion Origins) is now available on the Nintendo Store. As above, however, play this at your peril and full in the knowledge that it’s not the most glorious experience out there.

In announcing the sequel, it has since been confirmed that the original creator, Hidetaka Suehiro, is in charge. So at least we can perhaps at least expect more of the same.

What Can We Expect?

The original game was, despite all its flaws, an interesting and fun concept. It was, essentially, a detective game that managed (with some success) to incorporate genuine survival horror aspects. Think of it being similar to if Silent Hill and LA Noire had a really ugly love child.

As crazy as it sounds, I do hope that the sequel is just as pleasantly terrible as the original. If it’s not, then the chances are that’ll it’ll just end up being mediocre release. Quite frankly, this franchise deserves better (or should that be worse?) than that!

Deadly Premonition 2 is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

What do you think? Did you ever play Deadly Premonition? Are you looking forward to the sequel? – Let us know in the comments!