Cuphead Devs Say They’d “Love” to Make a Zelda Game

Cuphead Devs Want To Make A Zelda Game

Released in 2017, Cuphead was an amazing video game release that looked to combine modern mechanics with fantastic 1920’s inspired cartoon animations. It’s very rare that a game manages to do anything ‘new’ these days, but Cuphead certainly ticked the box and was, quite rightly, hugely successful with both fans and critics.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Studio MHDR (the creators of Cuphead) has said that although it doesn’t look likely, they’d love to opportunity to create a Zelda game for Nintendo. It’s basically a ‘come and get me’, but one that doesn’t sound too bad!

Studio MHDR

Speaking in an interview, the team behind the highly popular game said:

“…a sprawling Zelda title brought to life in a doting 2D hand-animated style… Think of all the expressiveness and life you could bring to the tribes, people, and enemies of a universe that rich! And much like Cuphead, we would get to test our design mettle coming up with screen-filling bosses of an entirely different nature. Of course, backgrounds would be completely hand-painted with nothing re-used! The list just goes on and on. It would be an absolute dream come true.”

Could It Work?

A difficult question to answer. In terms of stylistic approach, we don’t see why not. Zelda has, over the years, seen a number of different graphic designs that range from the bright and cartoonish Windwaker to the bleak and serious Twilight Princess. As such, Nintendo doesn’t seem to have a problem taking the franchise in new directions.

I suppose more than anything, it would be curious to see what they could achieve with the boss fights. It would perhaps even be welcomed by the fans as one of the biggest criticisms of Breath of the Wild was the rather lacklustre ‘dungeon’ and ‘boss’ designs.

It is, however, all more than a little unlikely. We doubt that Nintendo would be too keen to give away one of their biggest franchises. You never know what the future could hold though!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Cuphead? Would you like to see the devs made a Zelda game? What about just the boss fights? – Let us know in the comments!