Cuphead is Arriving on the Nintendo Switch Next Month

The aesthetically pretty but painfully difficult 2017 platformer Cuphead is heading to the Nintendo Switch handheld console. The game originally started as a Microsoft exclusive, debuting on the Xbox One and PC.

Two years later, the game is still well-received by fans. Despite being almost as frustrating as Dark Souls when it comes to difficulty. It has now sold millions of copies and will undoubtedly be a hot seller on the Nintendo handheld as well.

However, it appears that Microsoft themselves are instrumental in getting the game to the Switch. This is part of the company’s overall plan to get people playing its games and using its services. Even if it means getting the games on rival’s consoles.

In addition, Microsoft also says that Xbox Live support will be available for the Switch version.

When is Cuphead Launching for the Nintendo Switch?

Cuphead will be available on the Nintendo Switch starting April 18th, 2019.