Cuphead To Hit Tesla Cars This Summer

Cuphead Arriving In Tesla Cars

For reasons we haven’t exactly determined, while Tesla is the arguably the most high-tech and fashionable car brand currently on the market, Elon Musk is paying a lot of attention to a very strange area of the design. Namely, adding video game support to the car.

Now, admittedly, if I was stuck in a traffic jam having the option to play a video game sounds like a great idea to pass the time. For most of us, however, that’s limited to what we have on our mobile phones.

In a report via CNET, however, Elon Musk has confirmed that the much-loved Cuphead will be ported to their cars this Summer. Time to strap yourself in for some run and gun fun!

Run & Gun!

Elon Musk did post on Twitter a few weeks ago that we could expect some big gaming announcements. Specifically, as the company put the final touches on getting the Unity engine to work with their car software. Following the announcement, however, it seems like Elon Musk is a big fan of the game!

“It’s a cool game. It’s insanely difficult, it’s sadistically difficult, it’s a twisted plot [and] it’s dark. It looks like some cute little Disney thing and you’re like, ‘This plot is very dark’,”

This will, of course, represent a pretty significant step up from the classic Atari games which are currently available. We can only hope that Elon didn’t make a deal with the Devil to get this game!

When Is It Out?

Although it is unclear whether users will have to pay for the game (others have been released for free) it has been confirmed that the release will be made this Summer and will work with the Tesla model 3, S and X. It should also be highlighted that with the successful port, we can possibly expect more Unity-based game announcements in the near future!

So, I suppose at this point all you need is a spare £30,000-£40,000 to get one of their cars. With that though, it’s surely going to be one of the nicest place to play the game!

What do you think? Surprised at the announcement? – Let us know in the comments!