Curiosity Rover Sends Picture From Mars

/ 1 hour ago

Curiosity Rover Sends Picture From Mars

Back in November 2011, the Curiosity Rover was launched with a mission to get to Mars and explore the surface. Having successfully made the trip, it’s fairly safe to say that so far things have been going really well. Since arriving it has sent a lot of data back to Earth already, the latest, in a report via SkyNews, is a selfie showing the rover on the surface of our neighbouring red planet.

No Martians Detected

While no Martials have been noted, at least not yet, the Curiosity Rover, along with it’s smaller partner, Opportunity, have been hard at work. Despite that though, not everything has entirely gone according to plan. For example a month ago, Mars experienced (and still is) quite a nasty storm. The storm has kicked a lot of dust up into the atmosphere which has affected Opportunities solar power capability. It is, however, feared that the 2nd rover might actually be lost as the storm itself was unusually strong.

Curiosity has no such problems as it just happens to be nuclear powered.

Not The First Time We’ve Seen This!

This isn’t the first time that NASA has released images from Mars. Back in June, pictures were revealed from the Curiosity Rover. There were, however, prior to the aforementioned storm.

We do, however, always love to see stuff like this. The chances that I will see man step foot on Mars in my lifetime don’t look great. Personally, I’d settle for another moon landing. The more we explore though, the more we learn. It’ll happen someday!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja